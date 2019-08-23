Companies / Financial Services

MMH expects big jump in earnings

Momentum Metropolitan Holdings was the only one of its peers to report an increase in profits in March, when rivals decried the negative effects of a weak JSE performance on their financial results

23 August 2019 - 13:24 Londiwe Buthelezi
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

SA’s fifth-largest life insurer, Momentum Metropolitan Holdings (MMH), is once again expecting to outshine its peers when it reports full-year earnings in September, thanks to healthy underwriting results and a better JSE performance in the year to end-June.

MMH was the only one of its peers to report an increase in profits in March, when rivals decried the negative effects of a weak JSE performance on their financial results.

MMH said on Friday it expected headline earnings to increase by between 65% and 85%, while diluted normalised earnings, which strip out the prior year’s once-off events, will rise by between 45% and 65%.

MMH is reporting full-year results at a time when rivals are releasing half-year numbers.

Based on its rivals’ trading updates, MMH could again outshine the likes of Sanlam and Old Mutual.

Old Mutual said on Thursday its interim headline earnings would fall by between 33% and 36%, while Sanlam said its earnings would be down by between 25% and 35% compared to the first six months of 2018.

Liberty, the only insurer that has already presented its interim results, posted a 51% jump in headline earnings for the six months to end-June.

buthelezil@businesslive.co.za

MMH looks in-house for key executive positions

The selection of internal candidates is in keeping with most of MMH's key appointments since the departure of group CEO Nicolaas Kruger in 2018
Companies
1 week ago

MMI Holdings changes name to highlight its power and legacy

SPONSORED | The strength in the new MMI Holdings’ name is rooted in its two retail brands, Momentum and Metropolitan
Companies
2 weeks ago

WATCH: Why Momentum is buying Alex Forbes’s short-term insurance unit

Momentum Metropolitan Holdings CFO Risto Ketola talks to Business Day TV about the transaction
Companies
3 weeks ago

Momentum deal will double its customers in one stroke

Alexander Forbes agrees to sell its short-term insurance business, which should unlock some value for shareholders
Companies
4 weeks ago

MMI shareholders will be asked to vote on name change

Financial services group plans to change its name to Momentum Metropolitan Holdings in July
Companies
3 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.