Confusion reigns over Peter Moyo's status at Old Mutual The insurer says his dismissal stands, pending its appeal, but his lawyer insists he can go back to work

Confusion reigned on whether Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo should return to work or not, with the company saying he has to stay at home while it appeals the court judgment that reinstated him.

On Wednesday evening his lawyer was adamant he could return to work.