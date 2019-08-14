Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: How retail and business banking boosted Absa

Absa interim CEO René van Wyk talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results

14 August 2019 - 10:16 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ ANTON GVOZDIKOV

Absa reported a 3% rise in earnings for the first half of the year on Tuesday.

Income and costs both grew by 6% and the bank’s largest business unit, retail and business banking, has done the heavy lifting, showing faster-than-market growth in key product areas.

Interim CEO René van Wyk joined Business Day TV to talk about the interim results.

Or listen to the full audio:

