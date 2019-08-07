News Leader
WATCH: Nedbank’s Mike Brown has a dire warning for SA
The Nedbank CEO talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s interim results and SA’s economic challenges
07 August 2019 - 09:28
Nedbank has called on the government to implement the crucial structural reforms, urgently.
On Tuesday the bank reported that interim headline earnings had edged up 2.6% to R6.9bn. It has moderated its guidance for full-year earnings amid SA’s economic slowdown.
Business Day TV sat down with CEO Mike Brown to discuss the bank’s interim results and SA’s economic challenges.
Or listen to the full audio: