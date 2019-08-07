Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: Nedbank’s Mike Brown has a dire warning for SA

The Nedbank CEO talks to Business Day TV about the bank’s interim results and SA’s economic challenges

07 August 2019 - 09:28 Business Day TV
Nedbank CEO Mike Brown addresses the media in Sandton. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Nedbank CEO Mike Brown addresses the media in Sandton. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Nedbank has called on the government to implement the crucial structural reforms, urgently.

On Tuesday the bank reported that interim headline earnings had edged up 2.6% to R6.9bn. It has moderated its guidance for full-year earnings amid SA’s economic slowdown.

Business Day TV sat down with CEO Mike Brown to discuss the bank’s interim results and SA’s economic challenges.

Or listen to the full audio:

