Quilter CEO confident new focus will deliver more shareholder value

British wealth manager Quilter, which separated from Old Mutual in 2018, says it expects to create more value for its shareholders after finalising the sale of its life insurance unit.

Despite mass outflows of clients’ funds and a 15% rise in costs in the first half of 2019, CEO Paul Feeney said Quilter’s transition to an advice-led wealth management firm will see it return more value to shareholders in the coming years than it did in its first year as a separately listed entity.

Quilter listed on the JSE and the London Stock Exchange in June 2018. More than 60% of its shareholders are South African institutional investors. The company announced the sale of its life and pensions division, Quilter Life Assurance, to UK life insurance consolidator ReAssure for £425m cash on Monday, the same day it released its financial results.

“The sale of the life insurance business will make us a simpler more focused wealth management business. We are already in [the] final stages of our UK wealth platform going live. Going forward, we will now be focusing purely on the faster-growing wealth management business,” said Feeney.

Feeney said after the sale, the company was aiming to return higher shareholder value than the 6%-8% it delivered in its first year when special dividends paid in September are included.

Avior Capital Market’s head of research, Warwick Bam, said focusing on wealth management and giving advice would help Quilter better serve UK consumers following the introduction of the pension freedoms reforms in 2015. However, in the short-term, the company was likely to continue feeling the pains of internal changes and of various macroeconomic issues, including declining investor confidence as Brexit uncertainty dragged on, said Bam.