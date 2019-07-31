News Leader
WATCH: The JSE’s Nicky Newton-King on her plan to retire
JSE CEO Nicky Newton-King talks to Business Day TV to talk about the company’s interim results
31 July 2019 - 09:52
The JSE says its first half has been challenging and its results are not a reflection of the fundamental strength of the business.
Revenue fell by 8%, operating costs climbed by 11% and headline earnings per share (HEPS) took at 29% knock.
JSE CEO Nicky Newton-King, who has announced her intention to retire, joined Business Day TV to talk about the company’s interim results.
JSE CEO Nicky Newton-King talks to Business Day TV to talk about the company’s interim results