WATCH: The JSE’s Nicky Newton-King on her plan to retire

JSE CEO Nicky Newton-King talks to Business Day TV to talk about the company’s interim results

31 July 2019 - 09:52 Business Day TV
JSE CEO Nicky Newton-King. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR
JSE CEO Nicky Newton-King. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

​The JSE says its first half has been challenging and its results are not a reflection of the fundamental strength of the business.

Revenue fell by 8%, operating costs climbed by 11% and headline earnings per share (HEPS) took at 29% knock.

JSE CEO Nicky Newton-King, who has announced her intention to retire, joined Business Day TV to talk about the company’s interim results.

