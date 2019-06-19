Regulatory and policy framework needed to support investments in renewable energy projects in Africa

A clear, predictable and supportive regulatory framework backed by a stable investment environment will be key to attract investors and funders to renewable energy and power projects, according to Bhavtik Vallabhjee, Absa head: power, utilities and infrastructure.

Other important considerations are a viable tariff, which provides an equitable return on investment to the investor commensurate with the risk of an emerging market – while at the same time making it affordable for the end user, he says.

Vallabhjee says the regulatory framework for renewable energy projects in sub-Saharan Africa differs from country to country, depending on the level of commitment by governments to support this sector.

He says the future for renewable energy projects is bright, but investors want regulatory and policy certainty. With the falling cost of renewable energy technologies, renewables is now at grid-parity in some countries, and renewable energy projects can be built without the need for government subsidies.

“Project financing is credit-intensive. A multitude of risks have to be considered. Risks have to be carefully assessed and appropriately mitigated. This is a pre-condition for debt and equity funding to be secured. As utilities may not be the most credit-worthy or financially robust entities, some form of credit enhancement to backstop the utility is required. This could take many shapes or forms. For various reasons, government guarantees may not always be possible,” says Vallabhjee.

Tariffs have to be scrutinised carefully. Many first-world countries have subsequently revisited tariffs that they initially have signed-up to in their power purchase agreements (PPAs). When tariffs look to good to be true (culminating in enormous returns for developers), they probably are.