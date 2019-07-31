STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Stopping BLF from participating in elections is wrong
If we are to ban all parties that discriminate racially, democracy won’t last long
31 July 2019 - 05:44
We are serious about a free society when we tolerate what we dislike, not when we cheer those with whom we agree.
This seemingly obvious point is largely foreign to this country’s politics: here, the right to speak and act is important only if we agree with those who are speaking and acting. Which explains why few of us care when a political party is banned from contesting elections.
