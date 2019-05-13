Fintech leader Mastercard aims to create a cashless Africa

How has Mastercard transformed its business in Africa as part of your strategy to create a “cashless Africa”?

About 10 years ago, we started to ramp up investments on the continent with a laser focus on executing our global strategy of creating a world beyond cash. As a technology company, we started to build out payment infrastructure and create new ecosystems, while innovating locally to benefit our customers. To create scale and make a broader impact, we changed our business model from partnering with only a few of the largest banks to working with a range of stakeholders, including governments, mobile network operators, fintechs, technology companies, merchants and others.

We also expanded our geographical footprint and employee base significantly, combining local know-how with our global expertise. As a result of these efforts, our cards are now issued in 58 countries and accepted in 60 countries across the Middle East and Africa region. Our African business remains an increasingly important part of our company’s emerging-market growth strategy, with volumes growing at double the global rate.

Africa is a widely diverse continent. How is Mastercard innovating locally to solve country-specific needs?

Turning cash into digital transactions is all about designing relevant solutions that address the needs of people, which can vary by geography, individual preference and community. We’ve spent significant time and resources understanding their world, and how our technologies fit – or don’t fit – into it. This has enabled us to build strategies that can be scaled, while providing locally relevant solutions that actually get used and have an impact on lives.

In 2015, we set up the Mastercard Lab for Financial Inclusion in Nairobi with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. It serves as a research and development hub to develop cost-effective solutions for people who don’t have access to existing digital payments tools. One example is the Mastercard Farmers Network, which is helping small farmers in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania to sell and accept payment for their produce via mobile phones. By connecting them directly to buyers, these farmers can get the best prices for their produce without going through a middle man.

Another example is our Mastercard QR digital payment and acceptance solution, which let people use a mobile phone to pay merchants by scanning a QR code. This provides merchants with an affordable way to accept digital payments at the point of sale — even where traditional card payment infrastructure, or an electric grid, may not be present. We have leveraged this technology across several African markets, and integrated it into innovative business models like Pay-As-You-Go, which gives people the ability to pay for the things they need as they use them. We recently partnered with Angaza, a leading last-mile technology distributor, to increase access for millions of people to affordable necessities, like solar home systems and water pumps, by leveraging Mastercard QR technology.