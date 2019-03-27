How living longer will affect your retirement

Living longer means not just working for longer, but also allowing for more growth in your investment portfolio than you would have previously.

This article originally appeared on Investec’s Focus.

I was recently asked by two prospective clients, who are both in their mid- to late 50s, to prepare recommendations for them as they contemplate early retirement. On face value, it seemed they had prepared well for retirement and that they had saved enough money to maintain their respective lifestyles until their deaths, and then to pass on the remainder to their heirs – the primary goal of most clients.

The key question I put to them was: "How long do you think you'll live?" Of course, nobody knows the answer to this question, but what we do know is that people are living longer and staying healthier – and, thanks to the work of people like gerontologist Aubrey de Grey, scientists and businesses are working to extend the length and quality of human life.

Keeping the above in mind, what would happen to planners' financial projections if their clients added another 20 or 30 healthy years to their lives? And what if it were more? The prospect of greater longevity will disrupt our long-standing assumptions of the planning, management and transfer of wealth.

Rethinking retirement

The concept of stopping work at a certain age is a fairly recent invention. Yet it's time for the concept to be reinvented to suit today's circumstances better, both from a working-life perspective and a retirement-planning one.

Plan for a long lifespan

In an article written by Allan Gray's Shaun Duddy, titled "How to achieve a sustainable retirement income", he gives a rough sense of how many years of income to plan for if you want to be either 50% or 90% sure that you will not outlive your planned income stream (as shown in the table below).

An important caveat is that these time horizons will continue to evolve as life expectancies increase.

Longevity risk – years of income required