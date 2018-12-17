Malaysia files criminal charges against Goldman Sachs over 1MDB scandal

Malaysia has filed criminal charges against Goldman Sachs and two of the US bank’s former employees in connection with an investigation into suspected corruption and money laundering at state fund 1MDB.

Malaysia will seek jail terms as well as billions in fines from Goldman Sachs and four other individuals who allegedly diverted about $2.7bn from 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), attorney-general Tommy Thomas said in a statement on Monday.

This is the first time Goldman Sachs, which has consistently denied wrongdoing, has faced criminal charges in the 1MDB scandal.

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson said the charges were “misdirected” and the bank would vigorously defend them. The bank continues to co-operate with all authorities in their investigations, he said.

Goldman Sachs has been under scrutiny for its role in helping raise $6.5bn through three bond offerings for 1MDB, which is the subject of investigations in at least six countries.

The US Department of Justice has said about $4.5bn was misappropriated from 1MDB, including some money Goldman Sachs helped raise, by high-level officials of the fund and their associates from 2009 through 2014.