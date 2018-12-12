Companies / Financial Services

Survé breaks silence on Ayo scandal by attacking Wierzycka

The latest attack on Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka in Iqbal Survé’s newspapers is based on a story from brother-in-law Khalid Abdulla

12 December 2018 - 10:46 Robert Laing
Iqbal Survé’s brother-in-law claims Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka threatened to continue writing negative articles about his companies unless they sold her shares back to her cheaply. Picture: GALLO
Iqbal Survé’s brother-in-law claims Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka threatened to continue writing negative articles about his companies unless they sold her shares back to her cheaply. Picture: GALLO

After days of uncharacteristic silence following the leaked resignation letter from Ayo executives covered in the weekend newspapers, Iqbal Survé’s newspapers have hit out at Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka via Survé’s brother-in-law, Khalid Abdulla.

On Tuesday, Survé’s Business Report carried an article based on an affidavit written by Abdula, who is CEO of Survé’s investment holding company, African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI).

Abdula alleges that Wierzycka “threatened to continue to write negative stories about Sekunjalo, AEEI and its associated company, Ayo Technology Solutions” unless they sold their Sygnia shares back to her at a discount.

Wierzycka initially responded with “crying with laughter” emojis. 

“I’ve made a couple of attempts to buy back those shares,” Wierzycka said in a radio interview on Tuesday afternoon.

“They have rebuked me every single time. The last exchange we had was when I offered to buy back the shares at market rates. They refused and the next thing I hear is I’m charged with extortion.”

A subsequent Tweet from Wierzycka indicated that what she initially regarded as joke had turned ugly.

“Every time I’ve been critical of Ayo Technology, [Survé] has published stories in Business Report about me being a subliminal racist and, consequently, I’m already suing him for defamation,” Wierzycka said in the radio interview.

“I intend to add additional charges to that civil suit. I absolutely deny that I have in any manner offered him below market-related valuations.”

Until Tuesday’s attack on Wierzycka, Survé’s newspapers had been uncharacteristically quiet in responding to weekend reports based on a leaked letter in which former Ayo CEO Kevin Hardy and chief investment officer Siphiwe Nodwele listed their concerns before they resigned.

Among the suspicious related-party deals the former executives objected to was an attempt to pressure them into loaning R400m of the R4.3bn that the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) invested in Ayo’s initial public offering (IPO) to Survé’s 3 Laws Capital.

laingr@businesslive.co.za

Ayo execs blew whistle over Survé-linked conflicts of interest

Damning letter alleges ‘lack of professionalism ’ and interference in the affairs of the company by board members and executives linked to ...
Business
3 days ago

MAGDA WIERZYCKA: Isibaya Fund has much to offer if it cuts ties with compromised PIC

With the right minds directing it, the fund has the potential to grow the economy and drive returns for its clients
Opinion
7 days ago

PIC’s Dan Matjila resigns with immediate effect

Africa’s largest asset manager's CEO wanted to delay his leaving for a few months but the board resolved to get rid of him now instead
National
18 days ago

Ayo Tech declares 30c maiden dividend

Investment income is due to a surge in capital after listing boosted the group’s results
Companies
29 days ago

AYO’s HEPS about 80% lower than forecast

The investment vehicle of Independent Media Group's Dr Iqbal Survé, Ayo Technologies, says a delay in a contract ‘with a multi-national company’ is ...
Companies
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
New banks ‘may raise risk, reduce profitability’
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Failed IT upgrade drags Alexander Forbes into a ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
EOH shuns big public-sector projects
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
The exit interview: Investec’s Stephen Koseff
Companies / Financial Services
5.
SA raises concern over Peugeot’s assembly plant ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Johann Rupert’s ‘dumb move’ further outrages an outraged ...
Opinion

Ayo execs blew whistle over Survé-linked conflicts of interest
Business

MAGDA WIERZYCKA: When is the JSE going to scream at Survé or Jooste?
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.