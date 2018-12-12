Survé breaks silence on Ayo scandal by attacking Wierzycka

After days of uncharacteristic silence following the leaked resignation letter from Ayo executives covered in the weekend newspapers, Iqbal Survé’s newspapers have hit out at Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka via Survé’s brother-in-law, Khalid Abdulla.

On Tuesday, Survé’s Business Report carried an article based on an affidavit written by Abdula, who is CEO of Survé’s investment holding company, African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI).

Abdula alleges that Wierzycka “threatened to continue to write negative stories about Sekunjalo, AEEI and its associated company, Ayo Technology Solutions” unless they sold their Sygnia shares back to her at a discount.

Wierzycka initially responded with “crying with laughter” emojis.