Ayo execs blew whistle over Survé-linked conflicts of interest
Damning letter alleges ‘lack of professionalism ’ and interference in the affairs of the company by board members and executives linked to Survé-controlled entities
09 December 2018 - 00:09
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.