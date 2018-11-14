Capital Appreciation increases dividend after double-digit profit rise

Fintech investor Capital Appreciation has posted a 13% rise in net profit to R63.3m in the six months to end-September.

Listed three years ago as a special-purpose acquisition vehicle, the company secured full ownership of three companies early in 2017 — African Resonance, Dashpay and Synthesis — which gave it exposure to the fintech sector.

African Resonance and Dashpay make up the group’s payments division, whose clients include major banks. Synthesis is a software unit.

Group revenue for the period was up 56% to R315.4m and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) rose 24% to R81.4m.

Net profit from the payments business rose 32% to R50.7m, while that from the Synthesis surged 72% to R13.4m.

Capital Appreciation attributed the surge in profit from Synthesis to organic growth — higher services and consulting fees earned from a wider base of customers, as well as more diversified sales.

“Technology's role as a key disruptor and differentiator in the financial services sector continues to accelerate, creating further opportunity for [group],” the company said in Wednesday’s results statement.

It declared an interim dividend of 2.25c, which was up 12.5% from a year ago.

The share price was up 1.1% to 92c in early trade on the JSE, valuing the company at R1.43bn.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za