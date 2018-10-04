Fintech can drive youth employment, says UAE

The convergence of smartphones with focused investment in banking technology can dramatically increase the chances of survival for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in government supply chains. It also has the potential to boost economic activity and employment.

These were some of the findings described by Jags KothandaPani, head of cash management at Citigroup for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey, who was participating in a fintech and innovation panel at the media and community summit being hosted by the bank in Dubai on Tuesday.

The findings come at a pertinent time for SA, as the country’s jobs summit explores ways in which the country can meaningfully alter the persistent and depressing levels of structural unemployment that have been a feature of the economy since the advent of democracy.

SA’s youth unemployment rate was estimated at more than 52% for people aged 15 to 24 in the first quarter of 2018, according to Statistics SA. This represents one of the highest in the world according to data compiled by Trading Economics.

Similar to SA, but with a situation nowhere near as chronic, youth unemployment is a serious problem in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Stimulating youth employment through entrepreneurship and participation in supply chain developments has been one of the measures identified by the government to increase youth participation in the economy. But delays in paying small businesses is one of the biggest reasons why SMEs have such high failure rates.

KothandaPani described how Citigroup partnered with the Dubai Economic Department in an attempt to speed up payment to small- and medium-sized suppliers who were, on average, being paid between 60 and 90 days.

“The UAE has been focused on the ease of doing business for some time, but it has been the central bank which has taken the driving seat in speeding up payments,” KothandaPani said. While much of the delay has been administrative, the central bank launched a “fast payments” initiative nine months ago which allows beneficiaries to receive remittances in 15 seconds.

“Similar initiatives are under way in Bahrain and Egypt. Our involvement has seen us integrating our platforms with these networks and moving to the point where we can pay and receive funds instantly,” said KothandaPani.

The speed of being able to remit and receive money has been enormously facilitated through the concept of mobile money, which, in turn, has been driven by the rapid rates of mobile phone adoption on the continent.

Esther Chibesa, head of treasury and trade solutions for Citi in East Africa, says the digital disruption is being driven by increasing access to mobile telephony, where, in her home market of Kenya, it has already reached a 95% penetration rate. “Across Africa, its only about 44%, but its growing every year. In addition, the development of digital infrastructure has been growing in parallel. Broadband, availability of spectrum leading to faster networks and greater cloud space is enabling the adoption.”

ThompsonW@businesslive.co.za