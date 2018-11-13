Fund managers rate US as favourite equity region, says investor survey

Despite market wobbles, the US is the most favoured equity region for global fund managers, who broadly expect the S&P 500 index to rise another 12% before peaking, Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s (BAML’s) latest investor survey showed on Tuesday.

The November survey, canvassing investors managing $641bn, was conducted from November 2-8 as funds, relieved over the outcome of the US midterm elections, rushed to buy more equities.

The survey found investors gloomy on world economic growth prospects, with a net 44% expecting a deceleration in the coming year, the worst outlook since the 2008 financial crisis. A net 54% expect a Chinese slowdown, the most bearish in more than two years.

A trade war was named as the top risk for the sixth month in a row, followed by central bank policy tightening.

Yet only 11% expected a global recession in 2019, and in a sign of confidence, poll participants cut their cash balances to an average 4.7%, versus October’s 5.1%.

They also upped allocation to US shares by 10 percentage points from October to a net 14% overweight, the poll showed, while tech shares — known collectively as Faang and Bat — remained the “most crowded” trade for the 10th straight month, named by 29% of respondents.

Another 22% saw a “long” position on the dollar as the most crowded trade, while “short” US Treasury bonds was cited by 25%.

In response to a question on where the S&P 500 would peak in the current bull run, investors pointed to 3,056, up 12% from Tuesday’s level. But a third of respondents said the market had already peaked.

While Faang — Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google — remains popular, alongside China’s Bat — Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent — there are signs investors’ tech-mania could be turning.

BAML said its poll showed allocation to the global tech sector collapsed to the lowest level since February 2009, with just a net 18% of investors now overweight the sector.

Tech, in particular iPhone maker Apple, has led the latest sell-off on Wall Street, which saw the S&P 500 slump 2% and the Nasdaq lose 3%.