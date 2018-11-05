News Leader
WATCH: What TymeBank has planned for the future
05 November 2018 - 10:20
TymeDigital, now TymeBank, has finalised a buyout by African Rainbow Capital. The acquisition will be effected through ARC’s 50.1%-held subsidiary, ARC Financial Holding Company.
TymeBank CEO Sandile Shabalala joined Business Day TV to discuss what this deal means for the bank.
TymeBank CEO Sandile Shabalala talks to Business Day TV about what the ARC deal means for the bank
