RAC looks for new opportunities beyond mining and construction
RECM & Calibre seeks opportunities in new sectors as net asset value declines in six months to end-September
RECM & Calibre (RAC) is actively looking for new opportunities, as the investment company moves to further reduce its exposure to the cyclical mining and construction sectors, which weighed on its first-half performance.
Executive chair Piet Viljoen has overseen changes in the make-up of the company’s portfolio, which is now heavily tilted in favour of the unlisted assets.
The core investments, made up of companies such as Goldrush, JB Private Equity Investors Partnership and College SA, constitute 84% of the asset base, valued at just more than R2bn.
Its portfolio investments, which include listed diamond miner Trans Hex and building materials specialist Distribution & Warehousing Network (Dawn), made up 10% of the asset base. Other investments took up the remaining balance.
RAC net asset value (NAV) per share, which is the indicator of the underlying performance, dropped 3.6% to R26.86 in the six months to end-September, from a matching period a year go.
The drop in NAV came as the value of investment in Dawn plummeted to R9.1m, from R112.7m a year before. RAC has a 16% interest in loss-making Dawn, whose share price has tumbled 91% to 8c on the JSE year to date.
Dawn distributes branded hardware, sanitaryware, plumbing, kitchen, engineering and civil products throughout SA and to selected countries in sub-Saharan Africa.
RAC’s value of its invstment in JB Private Equity Investors Partnership shrank to R71.7m, from R112.9m a year before. The only asset held by the investee company is a 37% stake in JSE-listed Unicorn Capital Partners, formerly known as Sentula Mining.
Unicorn reported a loss of R38.65m in the year to end-June, an improvement on the loss of R48.91m in the same period a year previously.
Private education business College SA, in which RAC has 96.6%, also disappointed.
“College SA has seen a modest return of prior students, which stopped their academic pursuits after the announcements of ‘free education’ late last year,” the company said.
“The disillusionment with the promised free education has set in, and more individuals accept that they have to take responsibility for their own education. However, affordability remains a stumbling block for most students,” the group said.
As a result, RAC’s value of investment shrank to R58.9m, from R65.1m.
However, Goldrush, which represented 50% of the total assets, was a standout performer during the period. Goldrush holds limited payout machines, electronic bingo terminals and sports betting operations.
RAC’s value of investment rose to R1.03bn, from R896.4m the year before.
“Our investments have exciting prospects, with the exception of our businesses exposed to mining and construction. Fortunately, these represent less than 5% of our total assets,” Viljoen said.
“Of course, when we initially made these investments, they formed a larger portion of the asset base. By the end of September, the market had, correctly so, penalised us by marking the value of these investments down substantially. This is reflected in our current NAV as it stands. Going forward they will play a small role in the NAV of RAC.”
