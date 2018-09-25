Companies / Financial Services

Alexander Forbes CEO Andrew Darfoor gets the boot, effective immediately

Investors welcomed the news, with the share price jumping 6% to R5.11 in early trade on the JSE

25 September 2018 - 10:12 Andries Mahlangu
Alexander Forbes CEO Andrew Darfoor has been fired, two years into the top job.

In an unusual step, the company said in a statement on Tuesday that the board had lost confidence and trust in Darfoor, who was put in charge of the financial services group in September 2016.

Independent nonexecutive director Marilyn Ramplin will act as interim CEO while the company searches for a new boss to replace Darfoor, whose services have been terminated immediately.

In June, SA's largest pensions administrator suffered a drop in profit for its 2018 financial year, which was cast in an unflattering light by profits from disposals in its 2017 financial year.

