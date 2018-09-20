Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital soars

African Rainbow Capital (ARC) is a good example of how BEE capital should be put to work. While little is heard about what, say, Wiphold and Brimstone have done with the proceeds from Old Mutual’s empowerment deal, Sanlam’s empowerment partner Ubuntu-Botho Investments (UBI) has reinvested some proceeds into ARC, a new investment company.

The investment in Sanlam has created significant wealth. Starting with a small deposit of about R200m by chair Patrice Motsepe, the 13% holding in Sanlam that UBI now holds is worth R20.5bn.

In 2015 Motsepe decided it was time to diversify — though certainly not to exit Sanlam. It helped that there were several old bulls in the Sanlam kraal ready for new challenges: the then CEO Johan van Zyl, the former head of investments Johan van der Merwe and the former Santam finance director Machiel Reyneke. Since listing in September last year the value of the portfolio has increased by more than 80% to R8.15bn, with most of the growth in the diversified nonfinancial portfolio.

Yet the share trades at a 25% discount in spite of the reputations of Motsepe and the management team and the clear advantages of being a deep-pocketed BEE player. To many, ARC echoes the unfocused conglomerates of the past such as W&A and even Sankorp, Sanlam’s former industrial holding company.

Van der Merwe, who is co-CEO of ARC with Van Zyl, says ARC can provide empowerment credentials to companies across the economy (in spite of the lily-white management). Its focus has been on financial services, the IT and telecoms sector, business-process outsourcing, construction, energy, agriculture and property, among other things.

And it has a large holding in the highly regarded aggregates and industrial mineral business Afrimat. Afrimat is readily available as a listed company, but Van der Merwe argues that the 19% ARC has acquired would not have been for sale. You might think it would leave mining to Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals, but ARC plays the fringes with Bernard Swanepoel and Sipho Nkosi’s Last Mile Fund as well as the Elandsfontein phosphate mine.