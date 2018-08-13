How Capfin makes it easier for customers to access short-term loans

Capfin’s business model is simple: provide easy-to-manage loans of up to R50,000, with repayment terms of up to 24 months.

To make loan applications simple, easy and convenient, it has developed online, SMS and in-store loan application functions.

Customers can apply for a loan by visiting www.capfin.co.za or by sending their South African identity number to 33005 to initiate their loan application.

Capfin has partnered with Pep and Ackermans to allow customers to scan their required documents at dedicated store till points. If customers apply for a loan using any of these methods, they only need to present their South African ID and their three latest bank statements or three latest payslips.

Customers sitting in the park or waiting in the car to pick up their kids can apply on their mobile devices. Those doing their shopping can go to any Pep or Ackermans store and have their loan provisionally approved within minutes.

Capfin places customer service at the forefront of its business. Its contact centre is committed to breaking the record for the fastest-answered calls, as well as a swift, first-call resolution rate while still providing great service.

With its customer-centric approach, Capfin delivers exceptional service by measuring its contact centre’s performance against global benchmarks.

Capfin was named the second most preferred brand in the unsecured credit category (2016) and micro lenders category (2017) in the Sunday Times Top Brands Awards, which confirms that credit consumers consider it to be one of the most recognised and preferred micro-lenders.

The BPESA/CCMG Contact Centre Industry Awards gave Capfin consecutive accolades from 2014 to 2017, including best skills development company and best captive contact centre company. These industry awards recognise excellence by rewarding individuals and businesses for their success.

With its well-established track record and drive to provide efficient service, Capfin is fast becoming an industry leader in micro-lending.

For more information on Capfin loan products, visit capfin.co.za

Follow CapfinSA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Capfin is a division of Century Capital (Pty) Ltd. Century Capital is a registered credit provider, NCRCP74. Your loan application is subject to an affordability assessment and Capfin’s credit policy. SMSs charged at standard rates. Terms and conditions apply.

This article was paid for by Capfin.