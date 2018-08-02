Companies / Financial Services

Liberty keeps interim dividend the same, for third consecutive year

02 August 2018 - 08:14 Robert Laing
Liberty shareholders are in for their third year of no interim dividend growth. Picture: SUPPLIED
Liberty shareholders are in for their third year of no interim dividend growth. Picture: SUPPLIED

Liberty shareholders are in for their third year of no interim dividend growth, with Standard Bank’s insurance subsidiary once again maintaining its half-year payout at R2.76.

Diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) declined 1% to 547.5c in the six months to end-June from 553.3c in the matching period, Liberty reported on Thursday morning.

"During the first half of 2018, management efforts in restoring the financial performance of the South African retail insurance business, improving the investment performance of Stanlib, simplifying the group’s overall organisational design and expanding the relationship with the Standard Bank group continued to gain traction," Liberty CEO David Munro said in the results statement.

Earnings from Liberty’s "individual arrangements" division grew 18% to R704m and from Stanlib SA 54% to R175m, helping offset a 59% decline in the earnings contribution from "group arrangements" to R25m.

The loss contributed by Liberty Health widened to R45m from R19m, and Liberty African Insurance fell into a loss of R5m from a profit of R20m in the matching period "mainly as a result of high claims in the Kenyan short-term insurance business".

"As part of Liberty’s strategy refresh, a revised organisational design was announced internally in mid-July with implementation commencing in the second half of the year," Munro said.

New banks threaten big four profit

The big four will battle for profit as newcomers start to threaten their market share
Money & Investing
6 hours ago

Stanlib’s new investment chief plans to fire up teams

‘Historical volatility’ at the senior management level has created an unstable environment for portfolio managers
Companies
1 day ago

Asian ‘Trump slump’ likely to knock JSE down

JSE Limited, the operator of the local bourse, insurer Liberty and recently listed Vivo Energy release results, and Stats SA reports electricity ...
Markets
4 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
BREAKING NEWS: Impala Platinum to cut 13,000 jobs ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Gemfields site in Ethiopia is invaded, ransacked ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff hands in final report on falsified ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Siza Mzimela appointed acting CEO of recently ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Pay television market set for radical change
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.