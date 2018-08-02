Liberty keeps interim dividend the same, for third consecutive year

Liberty shareholders are in for their third year of no interim dividend growth, with Standard Bank’s insurance subsidiary once again maintaining its half-year payout at R2.76.

Diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) declined 1% to 547.5c in the six months to end-June from 553.3c in the matching period, Liberty reported on Thursday morning.

"During the first half of 2018, management efforts in restoring the financial performance of the South African retail insurance business, improving the investment performance of Stanlib, simplifying the group’s overall organisational design and expanding the relationship with the Standard Bank group continued to gain traction," Liberty CEO David Munro said in the results statement.

Earnings from Liberty’s "individual arrangements" division grew 18% to R704m and from Stanlib SA 54% to R175m, helping offset a 59% decline in the earnings contribution from "group arrangements" to R25m.

The loss contributed by Liberty Health widened to R45m from R19m, and Liberty African Insurance fell into a loss of R5m from a profit of R20m in the matching period "mainly as a result of high claims in the Kenyan short-term insurance business".

"As part of Liberty’s strategy refresh, a revised organisational design was announced internally in mid-July with implementation commencing in the second half of the year," Munro said.