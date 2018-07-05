Companies / Financial Services

Credit Suisse to pay out $77m for nepotism — which is seen as bribery

05 July 2018 - 18:37 Matt Robinson and Patricia Hurtado
CLEARED: Credit Suisse Group's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. Picture: BLOOMBERG
New York — Credit Suisse Group agreed to pay $47m in penalties to settle a US justice department bribery probe. Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said that the company’s Hong Kong unit played a role in an attempt to win banking business by offering jobs to friends and family of Chinese officials.

In a parallel civil case, settling the government allegations, Credit Suisse agreed to pay the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) about $30m in disgorgement and interest.

In a seven-year period, the bank hired more than 100 employees at the request of government officials in the Asia-Pacific region, resulting in millions of dollars of revenue, according to the SEC. Senior Credit Suisse managers tracked the success of these "relationship hires" with a spreadsheet that linked them to specific business deals for the firm.

"Bribery can take many forms, including granting employment to friends and relatives of government officials," said Charles Cain, head of the SEC’s enforcement division’s anti-bribery unit. "Credit Suisse’s practice of engaging in these hiring practices violated the law, and it is now being held to account for having done so."

Managers at the Hong Kong unit openly discussed how employing sons and daughters of important government figures would add to the bottom line, even though they lacked the requisite skills. In 2008, the bank hired the nephew of a senior Chinese government official even though a manager acknowledged "most likely he will not be good".

Credit Suisse is one of several global banks to have been investigated by US authorities over their hiring practices in Asia. In 2016, JPMorgan Chase agreed to pay about $264m to settle similar allegations.

The bank didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

With assistance from Patricia Hurtado and Christie Smythe

Bloomberg

