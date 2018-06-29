Capitec settles with Summit out of court

Capitec has settled a legal dispute with Summit Financial Partners out of court, the bank said on Friday.

Information in the court papers was used by short-seller Viceroy Research to attack Capitec.

Summit initially approached the National Credit Regulator (NCR) with accusations against Capitec, and then escalated the matter to the public protector’s office.

"All Summit-assisted and -initiated court and NCR cases involving Capitec have been withdrawn," Capitec said on Friday.