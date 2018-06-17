Companies / Financial Services

Liberty Holdings hit by cyber attack

17 June 2018 - 16:39
Insurer Liberty Holdings said on Sunday it had become the victim of a cyber attack, with an external party claiming to have seized data from the firm and demanding payment.

“Since becoming aware, we have taken immediate steps to secure our computer systems. Liberty is investigating the breach and we will endeavour to keep all stakeholders fully informed as appropriate,” it said in a notice on its website.

CE David Munro will address a media briefing at  6pm in Johannesburg on Sunday night. 

The Sunday Times newspaper, citing sources with intimate knowledge of the situation, said the breach occurred on Saturday and hackers obtained sensitive data about some of the insurer’s top clients.

“Liberty IT personnel are running around like headless chickens trying to figure out how much data was accessed, and they can’t explain to their bosses how they were hacked,” a source cited in Sunday Times said.

