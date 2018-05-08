Astoria questions RAC takeover offer

Offshore investment company Astoria has urged shareholders to weigh up carefully the intricacies of a takeover offer from investment firm RECM & Calibre (RAC).

RAC — which has already accumulated a 28.7% stake in Astoria — pitched a R13.50 a share takeover offer to Astoria shareholders at the weekend.

The offer represented about a 13% premium to Astoria’s share price before the offer was announced — but discounted the offshore investment company’s last stated net asset value (nav) by about 15%.

In a Sens statement on Monday, Astoria pointed out the takeover offer of R13.50 a share could entail the issue of RAC preference shares as part of the settlement.

RAC has proposed the offer price will be settled first with a cash consideration of R355m.

But if the level of acceptances by Astoria shareholders exceeds an aggregate value in excess of the available cash, the offer will be settled in both cash and the issue of RAC preference shares.

Astoria said that the available cash would only be sufficient to acquire just more than 26-million Astoria shares — which comprises 21.28% of the company’s issued shares.

Access to financial resources

Astoria indicated RAC had not confirmed it had access to financial resources to acquire more Astoria shares for cash.

There was also a contention that the value of an RAC preference share was uncertain, having less rights than the ordinary shares issued by RAC.

Astoria said in quantifying its offer price for Astoria shareholders, RAC had assumed that its preference shares held a value of R28 a share.

This was materially higher than the 30-day weighted average traded price on the JSE for RAC preference shares, which were also thinly traded.

RAC issued an updated nav statement last Friday, indicating a NAV range of R27.50 a share to R28.50 at the end of March.

The preference shares last traded at R20 on the JSE.

• Hasenfuss holds preference shares in RAC.

