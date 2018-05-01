Barclays chairman John McFarlane tells AGM he is staying put

London — John McFarlane is not about to quit as chairman of Barclays, he said on Tuesday, adding that most shareholders backed Jes Staley to remain as the British bank’s CE following a misconduct inquiry.

Barclays has faced uncertainty over its leadership, mainly due to scrutiny of Staley’s treatment of a whistle-blower and concerns among some investors about its strategy of focusing on investment banking.

McFarlane told the Barclays annual general meeting that while he had asked the chairman of its nominations committee, Crawford Gillies, to prepare for his eventual departure, he had only served three years of his four-year term.

McFarlane told Michael Mason-Mahon, a frequent critic of the bank, that more than 95% of shareholders had no worries over Staley’s fitness to run the bank.

"You should have known better than to bring shame on our bank," Mason-Mahon said, accusing Staley of hurting the bank’s reputation.

There had been speculation Staley could lose his job for trying to identify who sent a letter raising "concerns of a personal nature" about an unnamed senior bank official.

But Staley survived the ensuing inquiry with a fine and McFarlane said the "malicious letter" contained false allegations and had not come from within the bank.

"If it had been a whistleblow from an employee, then the matter would have been much more serious," he added.

Turning point

Shareholders have berated Barclays in recent years as profits, in particular from its investment bank, have disappointed. Mixed first quarter results last month failed to allay the concerns of some analysts.

McFarlane said that the shareholder meeting marked a "turning point", but agreed there was more to do.

Significant investment was still needed to secure revenue growth, benefit from the digital economy and bolster defences against risks like cybercrime, he said.

Meanwhile, Staley said he had no plans to set up a trading desk for cryptocurrencies, after some reports suggested that the bank was gauging clients’ interest.

Security guards removed climate change advocates who used the meeting to protest at what they said was Barclays’ funding of industries that damage the environment.

McFarlane said a review had been carried out into the bank’s financing of tar sands and other natural resources, and this would be published later this year.

Reuters