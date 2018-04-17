Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: Why SA’s audit watchdog wants to get tough

17 April 2018 - 08:35 Business Day TV
Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors CEO Bernard Agulhas. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors CEO Bernard Agulhas. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

The recent scandals, both locally and abroad, involving auditors has led the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) to consider forcing auditing firms to split their audit and advisory arms as a way to enhance their independence and improve audit quality.

Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors CEO Bernard Agulhas discusses the matter with Business Day TV.

Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors CEO Bernard Agulhas talks to Business Day TV about what it auditing firms splitting their audit and advisory arms

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

Nedbank to review KPMG status after spin-off

Nedbank says it will review its relationship with KPMG in the 2019 financial year, once the bank’s separation from its parent, Old Mutual plc, is ...
Companies
5 hours ago

Watchdog considers break-up of auditors as scandals multiply

South African audit profession’s watchdog will require transparency reports and proposes spinning off of advisory services for more independence
National
1 day ago

Watchdog considers break-up of auditors

South African audit profession’s watchdog will require transparency reports and proposes spinning off of advisory services for more independence
Companies
1 day ago

ANDILE KHUMALO: Perhaps it's time to review what we expect of auditors

With all the media reports on allegations of shenanigans by auditors, I wonder whether the real problem is a growing expectation gap between the ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
New blow to auditors as VBS's 2017 audited ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Nedbank to review KPMG status after spin-off
Companies / Financial Services
3.
AngloGold CE’s exit gets measured response as ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Mark Lamberti resigns from Business Leadership SA ...
Companies
5.
Victory for man who says talc powder causes ...
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.