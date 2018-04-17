News Leader
WATCH: Why SA’s audit watchdog wants to get tough
17 April 2018 - 08:35
The recent scandals, both locally and abroad, involving auditors has led the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (Irba) to consider forcing auditing firms to split their audit and advisory arms as a way to enhance their independence and improve audit quality.
Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors CEO Bernard Agulhas discusses the matter with Business Day TV.
Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors CEO Bernard Agulhas talks to Business Day TV about what it auditing firms splitting their audit and advisory arms
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
Please sign in or register to comment.