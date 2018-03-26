Reserve Bank fines American Express and others for Fica sins

American Express and Forex World are among five companies that have been fined after the Reserve Bank imposed administrative sanctions on authorised dealers in foreign exchange.

The administrative sanctions were imposed after the Bank conducted inspections at the five companies in terms of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (Fica).

The Bank said inspections found weaknesses in the companies’ control measures to fight money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

The following sanctions were imposed on the companies:

Tourvest Financial Services, trading as American Express Foreign Exchange Services

• A directive that it implement adequate processes and working methods in relation to the sanction screening of clients to ensure that it complies with its reporting duties‚ in terms of section 28A of Fica.

• A financial penalty of R750‚000 for failing to report cash transactions above R24‚999.99 to the Financial Intelligence Centre‚ in terms of section 28 of Fica. An amount of R250‚000 of the financial penalty is suspended for 12 months‚ provided there is no recurrence of the same compliance failure during that time.

• A financial penalty of R80‚000 for failing to identify and verify clients’ details (better known as know-your-customer, or KYC, requirements)‚ in terms of section 21 of Fica.

• A financial penalty of R100‚000 for failing to establish and verify another person’s authority to act on behalf of the client‚ in terms of section 21(1)(c)(ii) of Fica.