Reserve Bank fines American Express and others for Fica sins
American Express and Forex World are among five companies that have been fined after the Reserve Bank imposed administrative sanctions on authorised dealers in foreign exchange.
The administrative sanctions were imposed after the Bank conducted inspections at the five companies in terms of the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (Fica).
The Bank said inspections found weaknesses in the companies’ control measures to fight money laundering and the financing of terrorism.
The following sanctions were imposed on the companies:
Tourvest Financial Services, trading as American Express Foreign Exchange Services
• A directive that it implement adequate processes and working methods in relation to the sanction screening of clients to ensure that it complies with its reporting duties‚ in terms of section 28A of Fica.
• A financial penalty of R750‚000 for failing to report cash transactions above R24‚999.99 to the Financial Intelligence Centre‚ in terms of section 28 of Fica. An amount of R250‚000 of the financial penalty is suspended for 12 months‚ provided there is no recurrence of the same compliance failure during that time.
• A financial penalty of R80‚000 for failing to identify and verify clients’ details (better known as know-your-customer, or KYC, requirements)‚ in terms of section 21 of Fica.
• A financial penalty of R100‚000 for failing to establish and verify another person’s authority to act on behalf of the client‚ in terms of section 21(1)(c)(ii) of Fica.
Forex World:
• A financial penalty of R260‚000 for failing to establish and verify clients’ details‚ as well as to establish and verify the authority granted to another person to act on behalf of the client.
• A financial penalty of R100‚000 for failing to properly formulate and implement internal rules‚ or alternatively‚ to provide appropriate training to its employees to enable them to comply with Fica’s provisions and the internal rules applicable to them. The entire penalty is suspended for 12 months, provided there is no recurrence of the compliance failures.
• A financial penalty of R50‚000 for failing to report cash transactions above R24‚999‚99 to the Financial Intelligence Centre within the prescribed period‚ in terms of section 28 of Fica. This penalty is also suspended in whole for 12 months.
Ayoba Foreign Exchange:
• A financial penalty of R80‚000 for failing to establish and verify clients’ details.
• A financial penalty of R50‚000 for failing to provide appropriate training to its employees to enable them to comply with the provisions of Fica and the internal rules applicable to them.
• A financial penalty of R50‚000 for failing to appoint a person with the responsibility to ensure Fica compliance by Ayoba and its employees.
• A directive that it must‚ within 30 days‚ present a remedial action plan to the Reserve Bank, detailing the measures to be implemented to remedy and prevent the recurrence of Fica compliance failures.
Imali Express:
• A financial penalty of R100‚000 for failing to implement adequate processes and working methods in relation to the sanction screening of clients to ensure that it complies with its reporting duties.
• A financial penalty of R50‚000 for failing to provide training to its employees to enable them to comply with Fica’s provisions and the internal rules applicable to them. The financial penalty is suspended in whole for three months‚ on condition the deficiency is satisfactorily remedied within that time.
Sikhona Forex:
• A caution not to repeat its failure to identity and verify corporate client’s details.
• A financial penalty of R130‚000 for failing to identify and verify clients’ details; and/or to establish and verify the identity of that other person‚ where another person is acting on behalf of the client‚ in terms of section 21 of Fica; and/or to establish and verify another person’s authority to act on behalf of the client.
• A caution not to repeat its failure to report suspicious and unusual transactions to the Financial Intelligence Centre.
