Companies / Financial Services

News Leader

WATCH: Sasfin and the ‘large credit event’

22 March 2018 - 08:03 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

A “large credit event” related to a single client and an increase in one-off tax expenses weighed on financial services firm Sasfin in the six months to end-December.

The company posted a 41.39% drop in headline earnings to R50.49m.

Sasfin said that if those issues were stripped out, earnings growth would have been positive.

Sasfin CEO Michael Sassoon spoke to Business Day TV about tackling the plunge in headline earnings per share (HEPS).

Sasfin CEO Michael Sassoon talks to Business Day TV about tackling the plunge in the company’s headline earnings per share

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

Sasfin to fight credit-loss fraud in court

Management shake-up as inflated assets went unseen
Companies
3 hours ago

Sasfin HEPS plunges in part due to ‘large credit event’

The results statement did not provide any further details on how much the ‘single client’ cost Sasfin
Companies
1 day ago

JSE likely to feel the effects of the Facebook scandal

February’s inflation is expected to remain at 4.1%, but the coming VAT hike has reduced the hope of an interest rate cut
Markets
2 days ago

JSE flat following choppy trade, amid weaker world markets

Initial positive sentiment on the JSE quickly petered out, with investors seemingly avoiding large bets ahead of this week’s risk events
Markets
2 days ago

Bonds little changed despite firmer rand, as market eyes risk events

Sasfin Securities bond analysts say that with US CPI out of the way, market focus will shift to local inflation data
Markets
7 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
White elephant ‘will be a black elephant spewing ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Sasfin to fight credit-loss fraud in court
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Thirteen key questions about VBS, Zuma's Nkandla ...
Companies
4.
Tencent to future-proof, but at a cost
Companies
5.
Psychometrics: How Facebook data helped Trump ...
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.