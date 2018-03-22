WATCH: Sasfin and the ‘large credit event’

A “large credit event” related to a single client and an increase in one-off tax expenses weighed on financial services firm Sasfin in the six months to end-December.

The company posted a 41.39% drop in headline earnings to R50.49m.

Sasfin said that if those issues were stripped out, earnings growth would have been positive.

Sasfin CEO Michael Sassoon spoke to Business Day TV about tackling the plunge in headline earnings per share (HEPS).