Remgro investors question widening discount

19 March 2018 - 06:17 Marc Hasenfuss
Remgro CEO Jannie Durand. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Investment group Remgro has been taken to task by shareholders who say it is letting a wider discount build up at RMB Holdings (RMH).

Shareholders at Remgro’s investor presentation on Friday said RMH’s dalliance with property was taking executives’ eyes off its core investment in banking. RMH holds 34.1% in banking group FirstRand and a smaller investment in a fledgling property hub. RMH has previously traded at a premium to its holding in FirstRand, but a widening discount has become the norm.

RMH has a market capitalisation of about R116m, while its stake in FirstRand is worth R133bn. This implies a discount of nearly 13%.

Shane Watkins, a director of All Weather Capital, raised questions about RMH executives participating in the property division’s growth. "Management have negotiated a transaction for themselves [and] capture 10% of the upside in their own name."

Remgro CEO Jannie Durand — soon to be RMH chairman — said he was unaware of the RMH arrangement and would need to look into it.

Opportune Investments CEO Chris Logan said Remgro’s net asset value had fallen 17.9% in the past financial year and the discount at RMH took 3% to 4% off Remgro’s intrinsic value. "Apart from this little ownership participation arrangement, RMH Property has written off R174m, or 20%, of its property portfolio."

Durand said Remgro was "very concerned" about the discount; considering its role in restructuring at Distell and Capevin it was unfair to say it did not take these things seriously.

