Companies / Financial Services

KPMG SA fined $100,000 for ‘improper professional conduct’

14 March 2018 - 17:28 Ann Crotty
KPMG SA. Picture: Alon Skuy
KPMG SA. Picture: Alon Skuy

KPMG SA has been censured by the powerful US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and has to pay a $100,000 fine for "improper professional conduct" in its audit of a US-listed Canadian company operating in Zimbabwe, in 2013 and 2014.

The charge relates to audit work ostensibly done by KPMG SA but which relied substantially on audit work done by KPMG Zimbabwe. KPMG Zimbabwe is not registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) and, therefore, should not have been involved in the audit of the Canadian firm.

Although KPMG SA had been informed that KPMG Zimbabwe was not registered with the PCAOB, it failed to follow up and analyse whether this would prevent KPMG Zimbabwe from playing a substantial role in the audit.

In its ruling, the SEC said an adequate analysis "performed with due professional care" would have revealed it should not have used the audit work.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for KPMG SA said that when it identified the issue in May 2016 it reported the matter to the SEC.

After threats of a summons, MPs will finally see reports on payments to Jonas Makwakwa

SARS commissioner Tom Moyane agreed to make the two reports available to MPs by Friday morning, after MPs tried for several months to get them
National
1 day ago

THE FT COLUMN: A defective auditing market makes ‘lemons’ of us all

Breaking up the Big Four might reduce the risk of another Enron-like lightning-strike reducing them to a Titanic Three, but it will not end the lemon ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Charges in motion for ‘rogue unit’ three

Insiders say the resurrection of the case against van Pillay, Johann van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensbur is aimed at preventing them from ...
National
5 days ago

Ntsebeza Inquiry into former KPMG employees stalls yet again

A two-week postponement has been called due to concern over whether the evidence of one complainant falls within the ambit of the inquiry’s ...
National
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Thirteen key questions about VBS, Zuma's Nkandla ...
Companies
2.
SAA suspends executives after qualified audit ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
EOH’s shares plummet after gloomy trading update
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Stadio set to train doctors and engineers
Companies
5.
ARC Investments chases acquisitions
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

SARS boss confident of meeting increased revenue target
National

KPMG hopes to keep Gupta report to itself
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.