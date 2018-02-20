KPMG hopes to keep Gupta report to itself

Auditing and accounting firm KPMG does not want an investigative report by its international arm into work for the Gupta family and the South African Revenue Service’s (SARS’s) so-called rogue unit report to be made public or made available to the Ntsebeza inquiry.

KPMG International was treating the document as privileged and confidential.

The inquiry, chaired by advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza, started public hearings in Johannesburg on Monday.

The Ntsebeza inquiry is looking at South African Institute of Chartered Accountants members employed by KPMG whose conduct may have contravened the institute’s code of professional conduct.

KPMG found itself embroiled in allegations of state capture involving the Gupta family after a tranche of leaked e-mails.

Advocate Lerato Zikalala, for KPMG SA and KPMG International, told the inquiry the legal team would need to get instructions from clients on how to proceed and on whether they would make the report available or parts of it in a way that would not "waive privilege".

It has been proposed that KPMG International tender the report to the panel for "inspection" with strict conditions. This will mean a copy of the investigative report will not be made available to the inquiry and it will not be quoted in proceedings.