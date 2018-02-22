SARS committed to meeting its increased target

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has committed to achieving its increased revenue target, the agency’s commissioner, Tom Moyane, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba announced in his budget presentation that the expected revenue that had to be collected for the fiscus by the end of March had risen from R1.2147-trillion to R1.2173-trillion.

The increase of R2.6bn was based on improved company and trade taxes collected since the last quarter of 2017.

Moyane gave the assurance that such a collection was possible despite the lacklustre economy, adding that fiscal stability was dependent on SARS’s ability to collect all revenue due to the fiscus.

"We have put in place the necessary regional revenue management structures to track taxpayer compliance down to granular level and the results are proving to be positive. We are working much smarter with greater intensity to close any revenue gaps and leakages,"

However, SARS’s failings and a decline in tax morality have contributed to revenue shortfalls on a scale not seen since the 2008 financial crisis, putting pressure on public finances.

The Treasury is still expecting a shortfall for 2017-18 of R48.2bn. While this is lower than the R50.8bn gap predicted in the medium term budget policy statement, the Treasury said this reflected administrative challenges at SARS and increased tax avoidance.