Companies / Financial Services

SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA

SA leads region in offshore deals

Firms have increasingly pursued opportunities offshore as a stagnant economy and policy uncertainty hurt local growth prospects

24 January 2018 - 06:43 Hanna Ziady
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African companies poured $5.1bn into offshore deals in 2017, accounting for 65.6% of sub-Saharan Africa’s outbound mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity, according to Thomson Reuters data.

This was more than double that of its closest competitor, Mauritius. Companies headquartered there accounted for 31.7% of the region’s M&A activity, Thomson Reuters reported in an investment banking analysis released on Tuesday.

South African firms have increasingly pursued opportunities offshore as a stagnant economy and policy uncertainty hurt local growth prospects.

Prominent deals in 2017 included FirstRand’s R19.4bn acquisition of UK bank Aldermore; Vodacom’s purchase of a 35% stake in Kenya’s Safaricom for R36.7bn; and Sibanye Gold’s acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company for R29bn.

Despite this heightened activity, outbound M&A activity in sub-Saharan Africa declined 44% to $7.8bn. Inbound M&A, meanwhile, reached a three-year low of $14.4bn, with the US, the UK and Switzerland leading inbound investments.

The value of announced M&A transactions with any sub-Saharan African involvement hit a five-year low of $32.4bn.

Sub-Saharan African debt issuance, on the other hand, raised $28.5bn, up 27% from the same period in 2016. Ivory Coast was the most active issuer nation, accounting for 36% of market activity, followed by SA and Nigeria.

Equity and equity-related issuance reached $9.6bn, up 11% from 2016. The Barclays Africa sell-down, Steinhoff Africa Retail’s initial public offering and capital raises by Sibanye Gold and Vodacom drove this.

Notwithstanding weak M&A activity, investment banking fees remained buoyant, reaching about $527.9m, just 0.1% below the 2016 figure.

With an 8.3% share of the total, Citi earned the most investment banking fees. Goldman Sachs topped the financial adviser league table, with a 15.1% share of the market.

ziadyh@businesslive.co.za

Steinhoff creditor groups join forces ahead of a potential debt restructuring

Some holders of the European unit’s bond hire advisers ahead of a creditors at meeting on Friday; Steinhoff raised R7.1bn from a sale of stake ...
Companies
14 hours ago

Why business is booming for experts in data privacy

New online regulation is the biggest shake-up of personal data privacy rules since the birth of the internet
Companies
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Eskom's Matshela Koko broke strict suspension ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Poundland seeks management buyout after Steinhoff ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Singh dodges blame for Tegeta and McKinsey ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Mabuza cancels Davos trip to tackle Eskom crisis
Companies / Energy
5.
Steinhoff creditor groups join forces ahead of a ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

FirstRand’s R20bn UK deal gets thumbs-up
Money & Investing

Safaricom acquisition boosts Vodacom
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Neal Froneman cuts a new deal despite his concern about SA’s mining environment
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.