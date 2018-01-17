Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: What will Bank Zero bring to SA's banking sector?

17 January 2018
Bank Zero has been granted a provisional licence after an evaluation by the Reserve Bank. If it is granted a licence, it will become SA’s fourth mutual bank, alongside Finbond, GBS and VBS.

Former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan is the co-founder of the app-driven bank. He spoke to Business Day TV to flesh out some of the details.

