Aldermore to recommend that shareholders accept FirstRand offer

The board of UK bank Aldermore will recommend that its shareholders accept FirstRand’s £3.13 per share takeover offer.

“The Aldermore directors intend to recommend unanimously that Aldermore shareholders vote in favour of the scheme,” FirstRand said in a statement on Monday morning.

FirstRand on October 13 announced an “indicative offer” of £3.13 to Aldermore shareholders, sending the London-listed bank’s share price up 20% to £3.06.

Aldermore was trading at 303.54p on Monday morning.

Institutions owning 26.3% of Aldermore had given FirstRand irrevocable undertakings to sell their shares, the JSE-listed bank said. Conditions FirstRand has set on its offer include that the majority of Aldermore’s shareholders accept its £3.13 per share offer.

This values Aldermore at about £1.1bn.

“The team at Aldermore have built a fantastic bank in a short period of time and we look forward to working closely with them to identify further growth opportunities, FirstRand CEO Johan Burger said in Monday’s statement.

“Aldermore, under the leadership of Phillip Monks, joins our multi-branded portfolio of leading financial services franchises.

“In making this offer, FirstRand carefully considered how current and potential macroeconomic future scenarios in the UK could impact the broader business. We are very comfortable that the financial impact of this transaction is supportive of FirstRand’s previous guidance to shareholders on growth, returns, capital position and dividend policy.”

Aldermore interim chairman Danuta Gray said in the statement: “In considering FirstRand’s offer the Aldermore board believes it represents an opportunity for shareholders to realise an immediate and certain cash value in Aldermore that may otherwise be unlocked over time. Looking ahead, we see further strategic opportunities Aldermore can capitalise on with the financial strength and backing the FirstRand group will provide.”

FirstRand on Monday tabled its offer ahead of the Friday deadline set by UK takeover rules.

FirstRand’s offering in the UK includes vehicle financier MotoNovo, which it plans to integrate into Aldermore - which provides asset finance, invoice finance, mortgage and deposit products to small and medium-sized enterprises, homeowners and savers. Monks will lead the combined entity.