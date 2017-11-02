Investec named SA’s best private bank and wealth manager for fifth year

Investec Private Banking and Wealth & Investment has been named the best private bank and wealth manager in South Africa – for the fifth year in a row.

This week’s Global Private Banking Awards, hosted by the Financial Times in the UK, honoured excellence in private banking and wealth management by rewarding institutions that best grew new business and profits while adapting their portfolios, asset allocation and products to clients’ changing needs and attitude to risk.

Over the years, Investec has shown consistent innovation in anticipating and fulfilling client needs in a shifting economic landscape. The Investec Private Bank Account was the first to combine the benefits of credit card and transactional accounts. The company was an early adopter of app-based banking and gives its clients the benefits of its analyst insights to inform self-directed stockbroking capabilities.

Over the past year, Investec Private Banking continued to raise its profitability through increased activity and by improving scale and efficiency through investment in systems and operations. Its lending books increased by 11%, the number of Investec Private Bank Accounts increased by 10% and the number of UK private bank accounts grew significantly, by 59%. In addition, the Investec Youth Account was launched. Investec Wealth & Investment now manages £55-billion for clients around the world.

“In a competitive South African wealth management market, what gives Investec the edge is its use of technology and data to enhance the client experience, while offering personal service in private banking and wealth management,” said Yuri Bender, editor-in-chief of the Financial Times, which presents the annual awards.