Old Mutual will keep less than a fifth of Nedbank

It has divested itself of most of its US subsidiary, Old Mutual Asset Management, and is in the process of unbundling its UK subsidiary, Old Mutual Wealth.

"As previously announced, the decrease in OML’s shareholding in Nedbank Group to 19.9% will be achieved through the distribution of the balance of OML’s majority shareholding in Nedbank Group to its shareholders, at an appropriate time and in an orderly manner, post the listing of OML," Wednesday’s statement said.

"OML does not intend to sell any part of its shareholding in Nedbank Group to a new strategic investor."

Old Mutual also announced on Wednesday that one of its directors, Nonkululeko Nyembezi, was resigning from its board while competitor Alexander Forbes announced she would succeed Sello Moloko as its chair on January 1.

Nyembezi is the former head of Old Mutual Life Assurance Company SA.

Alexander Forbes said Nyembezi was joining "the company at a time of strategic and business transformation in the implementation of its Ambition 2022 growth strategy, to create a globally distinctive pan-African financial services leader anchored in five core business pillars".