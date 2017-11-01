Old Mutual will keep less than a fifth of Nedbank
The insurance group, which had previously announced its intention to sell part of its 54% Nedbank stake, is not selling any of it to a new strategic investor, it says
Old Mutual will cut its 54% holding of Nedbank down to 19.9%, it announced on Wednesday morning.
The insurance group had previously said it intended keeping a strategic minority shareholding in its banking subsidiary, without stating the amount.
Reducing its Nedbank stake is part of the group’s strategy, announced in March 2016, to strip itself down to its South African-based core business, Old Mutual Limited (OML).
It has divested itself of most of its US subsidiary, Old Mutual Asset Management, and is in the process of unbundling its UK subsidiary, Old Mutual Wealth.
"As previously announced, the decrease in OML’s shareholding in Nedbank Group to 19.9% will be achieved through the distribution of the balance of OML’s majority shareholding in Nedbank Group to its shareholders, at an appropriate time and in an orderly manner, post the listing of OML," Wednesday’s statement said.
"OML does not intend to sell any part of its shareholding in Nedbank Group to a new strategic investor."
Old Mutual also announced on Wednesday that one of its directors, Nonkululeko Nyembezi, was resigning from its board while competitor Alexander Forbes announced she would succeed Sello Moloko as its chair on January 1.
Nyembezi is the former head of Old Mutual Life Assurance Company SA.
Alexander Forbes said Nyembezi was joining "the company at a time of strategic and business transformation in the implementation of its Ambition 2022 growth strategy, to create a globally distinctive pan-African financial services leader anchored in five core business pillars".
