Long4Life mulls paying dividends in February

CEO Brian Joffe says the group is ‘out of the starting blocks and has had a good beginning’, payouts will be subject to operating income

27 October 2017 - 10:14 Staff Writer
Investment group Long4Life said on Friday it would consider paying dividends by the end of its financial year in February, subject its operating income.

Founded by businessman Brian Joffe, the company listed on the JSE in April and managed to raise R2bn, which it used to acquire investments, primarily in the personal care and wellness, and sport and recreation sectors.

The latest acquisition was Gauteng-based Inhle Beverages, which specialises in the canning and bottling of carbonated soft drinks‚ natural mineral water and energy drinks.

"We are out of the starting blocks and we have had a good beginning," Joffe, the CEO, said in a statement.

"Our foundational investments are exciting and attractively positioned to deliver future growth, while also providing the platform to conclude additional, larger and value-enhancing transactions going forward."

The company generated an aftertax profit of R41.34m in the six months to end-September.

The share price was up marginally at R5.17 in early trade on the JSE, giving Long4Life a market value of R2bn.

