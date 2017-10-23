How Trematon has upped the earnings ante
Trematon Capital’s CEO, Arnold Shapiro, says a shift from mature to growth-focused assets is fuelling strong earnings for the investment holding company.
Trematon is celebrating its 20th year as a JSE-listed company in 2017. It invests in assets and operating businesses that management believes will have the potential to generate an internal rate of return of 20% or greater over time.
Shapiro said he expected to report on November 20 that Trematon’s headline earnings per share for the year to August would soar to between 20.2c and 20.4c, from the previous matching period’s 1.7c.
Basic earnings per share would be nearly six times the prior year’s 22.8c.
The net asset value per share for the year ended-August 31 2017 was expected to be between 390c and 392c, which is between 52.9% and 53.7% higher than that of the previous comparable period’s 255c.
"The increase in earnings and net asset values reflects strong performances across all business units within the group," Shapiro said. "Also, we have management at our various businesses who have shown exceptional expertise," he said.
Trematon’s operations are not limited to a specific commercial area but have become strongly focused on property-related investments in the past few years, especially in the Western Cape.
It also invests in an education business called Generation Education and owns part of the Club Mykonos resort. Trematon’s property assets are held within the Aria property group. Aria’s office, retail, industrial and mixed-use assets are located in strategic, high-potential nodes.
Anthony Clark, Vunani Securities’ financial and industrial small-and medium-market cap analyst, said Trematon had long-term growth potential and was run by a strong team.
