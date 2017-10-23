How Trematon has upped the earnings ante

Trematon Capital’s CEO, Arnold Shapiro, says a shift from mature to growth-focused assets is fuelling strong earnings for the investment holding company.

Trematon is celebrating its 20th year as a JSE-listed company in 2017. It invests in assets and operating businesses that management believes will have the potential to generate an internal rate of return of 20% or greater over time.

Shapiro said he expected to report on November 20 that Trematon’s headline earnings per share for the year to August would soar to between 20.2c and 20.4c, from the previous matching period’s 1.7c.

Basic earnings per share would be nearly six times the prior year’s 22.8c.