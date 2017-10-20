Companies / Financial Services

Trematon shares leap on earnings update

20 October 2017 - 10:23 Robert Laing
Trematon Capital’s share price jumped 7% to R3 on Friday morning, after the owner of Club Mykonos Langebaan said it expected to report a 12-fold increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS).

The investment holding company said it expected to report on November 20 that its HEPS for the year to end-August would grow to between 20.2c and 20.4c, from the matching period’s 1.7c.

Basic earnings per share would be nearly six times the prior year’s 22.8c, and its net asset value per share would be more than 50% higher than the R2.55 at August 31 2016.

In July, Trematon announced a R72m deal to expand into the UK via a company called ASK Partners which would offer syndicated loans to property developers.

