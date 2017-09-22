Companies / Financial Services

Saica to launch inquiry into members employed by KPMG

22 September 2017 - 04:44 Hanna Ziady
KPMG headquarters. Picture: ALON SKUY
KPMG headquarters. Picture: ALON SKUY

On Friday, the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) will reveal details of an independent inquiry into certain of its members employed by KPMG.

The announcement comes as the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors has been at pains to point out that the institute, a member body, does not have a legal mandate to launch inquiries into audit firms, including KPMG.

The board, which regulates auditors, urged the market to allow its investigation into KPMG’s audit work for Gupta-linked companies to run its proper course.

However, Saica can discipline members internally.

A member of the International Federation of Accountants, it is the custodian of the Chartered Accountant of SA (CA (SA)) designation, which it awards to individuals who have completed the necessary training. These individuals, in turn, pledge to adhere to its 151-page code of professional conduct. In cases of non-adherence to the code, Saica can take disciplinary action against members, with the harshest penalty being permanent exclusion from membership.

The institute has previously said that it relies on the investigative powers of other bodies and would commence internal disciplinary processes only once matters had been referred to it.

Eight partners have left KPMG following an internal investigation by KPMG International, including CEO Trevor Hoole, who has been replaced by Nhlamulo Dlomo.

Meanwhile, clients including Sasfin Bank, Hulisani and Sygnia have ditched the firm as auditors, while a number of other listed companies say they are reviewing their relationship.

For companies such as banks, which generally use more than one audit firm and have to, in terms of regulation, use separate firms for audit and advisory work, ending their relationship with KPMG may not be an option.

Earlier this week, the global chairperson of KPMG International, John Veihmeyer, said its own investigation had found a number of failings in the South African Revenue Service report — which partly gave rise to the "rogue-unit" narrative — and in the decisions made, over time, to continue working for the Guptas.

"KPMG SA made serious mistakes and errors of judgment in these engagements. I sincerely apologise for what went wrong in KPMG SA. This is not who we are," Veihmeyer said.

The regulatory board said it intended to meet with the new team at KPMG to discuss their remedial action programmes.

