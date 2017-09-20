Companies / Financial Services

KPMG SA CEO wants an independent probe into firm

20 September 2017 - 23:11 Agency Staff
KPMG SA CEO Nhlamulo Dlomu. Picture: KPMG
KPMG SA CEO Nhlamulo Dlomu. Picture: KPMG

KPMG South Africa wants an independent investigation into the firm’s conduct to reassure employees and clients after a scandal involving its handling of audits for businessman friends of President Jacob Zuma, its new chief executive said on Wednesday.

The auditor cleared out its South African leadership on Friday after it found that work it did for firms owned by the Gupta family "fell considerably short" of its standards. It found no evidence of crimes or corruption.

The Guptas, accused by a public watchdog of improperly influencing government contracts, have denied any wrongdoing, as has Zuma. The Guptas and their companies have not been charged with any crime and they say they are the victims of a politically motivated witch-hunt.

But the scandal has cost KPMG at least three clients and several of South Africa’s largest listed companies are reviewing whether to continue using the auditing firm.

Nhlamulo Dlomu, who took the reins of KPMG South Africa on Friday, said in an interview with Talk Radio 702 the firm had agreed with an industry body to conduct an independent investigation.

"We have agreed with the South African Industry of Chartered Accountants that it would be appropriate to set up an inquiry into the matters," Dlomu said.

KPMG became the third global firm to be damaged by work carried out for the Gupta brothers after the business consultancy McKinsey and the public relations agency Bell Pottinger, whose British business collapsed last week.

On Tuesday, KPMG Global chairman John Veihmeyer apologised for the firm’s failings in South Africa and said further action would be taken if new information came to light.

Dlomo said the independent inquiry was needed to reassure employees, clients and the rest of the public.

"This would be an additional assurance lens, to ensure the public can truly see we have opened up our doors. We want to be clear about what has happened."

Reuters

FROM THE FT: McKinsey has closed its eyes to the Guptas’ machinations

As SA has degenerated during Jacob Zuma’s tacky leadership, advisers’ responsibility to examine carefully what they are asked to endorse has increased
Opinion
13 hours ago

KPMG faces ruin if clients desert it over role in state capture

Corporate heavyweights Investec, Standard Bank, Old Mutual, Growthpoint Properties, Sibanye Stillwater and Absa are all considering ending their ...
Business
16 hours ago

HILARY JOFFE: SARS doth protest too much over KPMG

Those who keep twisting the knife in KPMG should be careful what they wish for. SA cannot afford to lose one of its big four global auditing firms
Opinion
17 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Sasol announces new R21bn empowerment deal, with ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Study dispels Eskom claims on limits to renewable ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Herman Bosman believes MMI can rebound
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Hulisani joins Sasfin in jumping KPMG’s sinking ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Star surges nearly 10% on debut, a day before ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Mmamoloko Kubayi wants to ensure KPMG report on oil reserves sale is credible
National

TOM EATON: A brief history of KPMG's unique auditing style
Business

FROM THE FT: McKinsey has closed its eyes to the Guptas’ machinations
Opinion

Can KPMG SA recover its brand reputation?
News & Insights

KPMG faces ruin if clients desert it over role in state capture
Business

HILARY JOFFE: SARS doth protest too much over KPMG
Opinion / Columnists

Hulisani joins Sasfin in jumping KPMG’s sinking ship
Companies / Financial Services

Sasfin ditches KPMG after 18 years on Gupta fallout
Companies / Financial Services

Investec to review KPMG contract in SA
Companies / Financial Services

AUBREY MATSHIQI: Damascus conversions leave the talking heads blinded
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.