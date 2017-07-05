Companies / Financial Services

TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVE

New executives at Alexander Forbes

05 July 2017 - Moyagabo Maake
Alexander Forbes has bolstered its executive team with two new appointments and a newly created role for former human resources boss Thabo Mashaba.

The diversified financial services group said it had hired former Reserve Bank chief financial officer Naidene Ford-Hoon and Christian Schaub, former global change leader for human resource transformation at Marsh & McLennan companies.

Ford-Hoon takes over former chief financial officer Deon Viljoen’s vacant post, which Bruce Bydawell has filled on the interim since Viljoen departed for insurer Discovery. Schaub will replace Mashaba, who will fill the newly created role of chief empowerment and transformation officer.

All three appointments take effect from September 1.

"Ms Ford-Hoon was recruited based on her specific skill set and extensive experience gained across both the public and private sectors, with her latest being at the [Reserve Bank]," said Andrew Darfoor, the group’s CE.

Marsh & McLennan, the parent company of significant shareholder Mercer, supported Schaub’s candidacy for the human resources post.

"We conducted an extensive search where we considered both local and international candidates – Christian was the best candidate for the job based on business needs and his own skill set," said Darfoor.

While Mashaba’s new role would include employment equity, he would be looking after all the group’s transformational obligations, including the Alexander Forbes Community Trust’s initiatives.

These include a bursary scheme and a partnership with the government for capacity building at a school in Soshanguve outside Pretoria.

"His appointment to this role, which is at the group executive level, further demonstrates the board’s commitment to the transformation imperatives as pronounced by the government," said Darfoor.

