Hollard’s acquisition of Regent gets go-ahead, two years down the line

Hollard’s R1.8bn acquisition of Regent from Imperial has been given go-ahead by regulators and will be finalised by the end of this month, Imperial said on Wednesday.

The Financial Services Board had approved the deal, in which Hollard will acquire Regent’s life and short-term insurance operations in SA and the rest of Africa, on Monday.

The acquisition will cement Hollard’s position as SA’s second-largest short-term insurance company, increasing its lead on Old Mutual Insure, formerly Mutual & Federal.

Santam, majority owned by Sanlam, is the country’s largest short-term insurer with a 24% share of industry premiums, according to figures from KPMG.

“Acquiring Regent is an important milestone for Hollard, given our objectives of increasing our African footprint and building scale in our South African business,” said Nic Kohler, CEO of Hollard Insurance Group.

“The deal expands our life distribution capability and significantly enhances our presence and capability in the commercial vehicle space.”

The deal resulted in an operation that generated more than R20bn a year in premium income, Kohler said.

A possible sale of Regent was first announced by Imperial in May 2015. Imperial felt that, while Regent was a positive contributor to group profits, it was unrelated to Imperial’s core vehicle and logistics businesses.

While regulators in Botswana, Lesotho and Zambia approved the sale of Regent’s non-South African operations in January, the Competition Commission wanted certain conditions met before it approved the sale.

The commission insisted Regent’s motor-related businesses – which were to be sold to MotoVantage, a value-added insurance products joint venture between Hollard and FirstRand – be excluded from the transaction. The commission also placed a limitation on merger-related job losses.

Imperial said that the outstanding portion of the R1.8bn purchased consideration, about R1.1bn, would be settled in cash on June 30 and used to reduce short-term debt.