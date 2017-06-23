Companies / Financial Services

LIFE INSURANCE

MMI forced to reshuffle board after two executives resign

23 June 2017 - 05:49 Hanna Ziady
Mary Vilakazi. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Mary Vilakazi. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

MMI has announced executive changes following the departure of chief operating officer Danie Botes and Momentum Retail chief Etienne de Waal.

Business Day earlier reported that Botes and De Waal had left for personal reasons, after more than 20 years with the company. Their departures follow other high-profile resignations in the life insurance industry, where profit has come under pressure in a difficult operating environment.

Finance director Mary Vilakazi was appointed deputy CE of the group, MMI said on Thursday after market close.

The deputy CE role would combine the previous chief operating officer and financial director roles.

Risto Ketola, head of investor relations, was appointed chief financial officer, while Ashlene van der Colff, the chief internal audit executive, was appointed head of operations.

Van der Colff and Ketola will join the executive.

Khanyi Nzukuma, the CEO of Metropolitan Retail, had been appointed CEO of Momentum Retail. He would stay on at Metropolitan until a successor was appointed, said group spokesman Dan Moyane. MMI did not expect the changes to add additional costs, as these individuals were already in senior roles in the company and two individuals had left, Moyane said.

Why two senior executives resigned from MMI

Etienne De Waal and Danie Botes had left after extensive discussions with CEO Nicolaas Kruger and ‘to pursue other interests’
Companies
1 day ago

COMPANY COMMENT: Lines blurring between insurance firms, banks

The trend the MMI-African Bank tie-up highlights is likely to accelerate
Companies
8 days ago

What the African Bank and MMI tie-up means

Among the advantages the insurance group and bank will share profit equally
Companies
10 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Why two senior executives resigned from MMI
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Woolworths faces fight on many fronts
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Ford SA recalls Indian-built Figos and Ikons sold ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Eskom veteran Johnny Dladla named acting CE
Companies / Energy
5.
Absa slams Busi Mkhwebane’s Bankorp report as ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Why two senior executives resigned from MMI
Companies / Financial Services

COMPANY COMMENT: Lines blurring between insurance firms, banks
Companies

What the African Bank and MMI tie-up means
Companies / Financial Services

MMI and African Bank enter into partnership
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.