MMI forced to reshuffle board after two executives resign

MMI has announced executive changes following the departure of chief operating officer Danie Botes and Momentum Retail chief Etienne de Waal.

Business Day earlier reported that Botes and De Waal had left for personal reasons, after more than 20 years with the company. Their departures follow other high-profile resignations in the life insurance industry, where profit has come under pressure in a difficult operating environment.

Finance director Mary Vilakazi was appointed deputy CE of the group, MMI said on Thursday after market close.

The deputy CE role would combine the previous chief operating officer and financial director roles.

Risto Ketola, head of investor relations, was appointed chief financial officer, while Ashlene van der Colff, the chief internal audit executive, was appointed head of operations.

Van der Colff and Ketola will join the executive.

Khanyi Nzukuma, the CEO of Metropolitan Retail, had been appointed CEO of Momentum Retail. He would stay on at Metropolitan until a successor was appointed, said group spokesman Dan Moyane. MMI did not expect the changes to add additional costs, as these individuals were already in senior roles in the company and two individuals had left, Moyane said.