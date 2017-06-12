Alexander Forbes shares profit from sale of UK unit with shareholders
Alexander Forbes is distributing the profit from the £75.4m sale of its UK subsidiary Lane Clark & Peacock to shareholders as a special dividend of 23c in addition to a final dividend of 23c.
Along with a 17c interim dividend, this takes the insurance group’s total dividend for the year to end-March to 63c, a 70% jump from the previous year’s 37c.
Excluding the profit from the sale of its 60% of Lane Clark & Peacock, headline earnings were down 8% to R683m, Alexander Forbes said in its results statement on Monday morning.
The financial services group segments itself into seven divisions. Consulting to institutions and advising individuals on wealth and investments each contributed about 23% of the group’s operating income, followed by its pension fund investments unit, which contributed 19%, followed by retail insurance, which contributed 14%. Its retirement division contributed 7% and emerging markets 2% of operating income.
The group’s total operating income remained flat at R3.4bn, with a 2% decline in consulting income to R802m offset by a 5% growth in wealth and investments income to R797m.
The consulting division suffered a 7% decrease in the number of active member records, mainly as a result of a large standalone retirement fund client choosing to insource its administration.
This division also houses Alexander Forbes’s healthcare business, which lost a public sector client.
Wealth and investments grew its assets under advisement by 4% to R64.7bn, assets under administration by 2.9% to R59.8bn, and assets under management by 7% to R51.6bn.
"The operating environment remained challenging for the financial services sector, with Brexit, the US election and President [Donald] Trump’s economic policies having a negative impact on the South African economy. More critically, SA remained in a state of transition with continued uncertainty around the country’s macroeconomic outlook," Alexander Forbes CEO Andrew Darfoor said.
"Looking ahead, we expect market activity to be influenced by geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty over the next several reporting periods with a continued challenging outlook."
