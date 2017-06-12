Companies / Financial Services

Alexander Forbes shares profit from sale of UK unit with shareholders

12 June 2017 - 09:33 Robert Laing

Alexander Forbes is distributing the profit from the £75.4m sale of its UK subsidiary Lane Clark & Peacock to shareholders as a special dividend of 23c in addition to a final dividend of 23c.

Along with a 17c interim dividend, this takes the insurance group’s total dividend for the year to end-March to 63c, a 70% jump from the previous year’s 37c.

Excluding the profit from the sale of its 60% of Lane Clark & Peacock, headline earnings were down 8% to R683m, Alexander Forbes said in its results statement on Monday morning.

The financial services group segments itself into seven divisions. Consulting to institutions and advising individuals on wealth and investments each contributed about 23% of the group’s operating income, followed by its pension fund investments unit, which contributed 19%, followed by retail insurance, which contributed 14%. Its retirement division contributed 7% and emerging markets 2% of operating income.

Andrew Darfoor. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Andrew Darfoor. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

The group’s total operating income remained flat at R3.4bn, with a 2% decline in consulting income to R802m offset by a 5% growth in wealth and investments income to R797m.

The consulting division suffered a 7% decrease in the number of active member records, mainly as a result of a large standalone retirement fund client choosing to insource its administration.

This division also houses Alexander Forbes’s healthcare business, which lost a public sector client.

Wealth and investments grew its assets under advisement by 4% to R64.7bn, assets under administration by 2.9% to R59.8bn, and assets under management by 7% to R51.6bn.

"The operating environment remained challenging for the financial services sector, with Brexit, the US election and President [Donald] Trump’s economic policies having a negative impact on the South African economy. More critically, SA remained in a state of transition with continued uncertainty around the country’s macroeconomic outlook," Alexander Forbes CEO Andrew Darfoor said.

"Looking ahead, we expect market activity to be influenced by geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty over the next several reporting periods with a continued challenging outlook."

WATCH: Live webcast of Alexander Forbes results

Alexander Forbes is announcing its full-year results on June 13
Companies
2 days ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Insurance watchdog report puts great emphasis on telling truth

Deanne Wood says social media and better technology affect the way the industry operates, writes Stephen Cranston
Opinion
10 days ago

Why Thabo Dloti quit Liberty

Dloti closed underperforming units, but that wasn’t enough for the board, which wants costs and profitability to be fixed quickly
News & Fox
11 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Edcon shuts stores in bid to save sales
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Cape fires and storms may cost insurers in excess ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Clothing retailers are at the sharp end of SA's ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Researchers think they know how VW cheated ...
Companies
5.
Tasima in last push to retain eNatis
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.