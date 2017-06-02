Companies / Financial Services

Deposits insurance plan on track

The scheme aims to protect ‘less financially sophisticated depositors in the event of bank failure’

02 June 2017 - 05:54 Moyagabo Maake
Cas Coovadia. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Proposals for the design of an R18bn scheme to insure customer deposits, which includes dropping the minimum level of cash reserves banks are compelled to hold to fund the scheme, were published for public comment this week by the Reserve Bank.

The deposit insurance scheme would protect "less financially sophisticated depositors in the event of bank failure", the document says.

It proposes to insure up to R100,000 for each depositor at each bank and requires banks to consolidate a single customer’s balances held in different products across a bank into this single amount.

Clients receive R100m in payouts in ombud’s insurance rulings

Payouts are the same from a year earlier, says the ombudsman in her first annual results
Companies
1 day ago

To fund the scheme, the Bank is proposing either granting seed funding of about R17bn to the scheme, to be recovered by levying premiums on banks over a period of 10 years or lowering of the cash reserve ratio on banks to 2% of liabilities — including deposits and other debt — raising R18bn.

The current cash reserve ratio is 2.5%, of which the Reserve Bank keeps custody.

Cas Coovadia, MD of the Banking Association of SA, said the industry group had been engaging with the Treasury and Bank regarding the issue. "We recognise the need for a deposit insurance scheme, particularly given global prescripts."

In the wake of the global financial crisis, the Group of 20 nations asked the Financial Stability Board to deal with issues arising from banks being "too big to fail", and having to be bailed out by taxpayers.

The board developed the "Key Attributes", requiring countries to have privately funded depositor protection systems or a resolution system in place. Alternatively, they had to make arrangements to recover any taxpayer-funded bailouts from the private sector.

SA experienced a bank failure in the form of African Bank Investments after the crisis, with the Bank stepping in to protect money market deposits. Curator Tom Winterboer said the rescue of the bank — it was relaunched in April 2016 — had averted about 50% in losses for money market investors.

