Deposits insurance plan on track

To fund the scheme, the Bank is proposing either granting seed funding of about R17bn to the scheme, to be recovered by levying premiums on banks over a period of 10 years or lowering of the cash reserve ratio on banks to 2% of liabilities — including deposits and other debt — raising R18bn.

The current cash reserve ratio is 2.5%, of which the Reserve Bank keeps custody.

Cas Coovadia, MD of the Banking Association of SA, said the industry group had been engaging with the Treasury and Bank regarding the issue. "We recognise the need for a deposit insurance scheme, particularly given global prescripts."

In the wake of the global financial crisis, the Group of 20 nations asked the Financial Stability Board to deal with issues arising from banks being "too big to fail", and having to be bailed out by taxpayers.

The board developed the "Key Attributes", requiring countries to have privately funded depositor protection systems or a resolution system in place. Alternatively, they had to make arrangements to recover any taxpayer-funded bailouts from the private sector.

SA experienced a bank failure in the form of African Bank Investments after the crisis, with the Bank stepping in to protect money market deposits. Curator Tom Winterboer said the rescue of the bank — it was relaunched in April 2016 — had averted about 50% in losses for money market investors.