Why Coronation funds shed South African government bonds

Coronation, which manages about R150bn in fixed-income assets, had reduced exposure to government bonds in funds where it could not drop its holding to zero.

SA’s bond market has attracted net inflows of R35bn in 2017, as global investors have favoured higher-yielding emerging-market assets.

Maharaj said foreign investors were mistakenly drawing parallels between SA and Brazil, expecting that SA would follow a similar path to economic and political reforms. "SA assets are not pricing in as much caution as we have."

Mark Dunley-Owen, portfolio manager of the Allan Gray bond fund, said the asset manager had reduced bond duration in client portfolios, relative to the all-bond index, amid expectations that future bond returns would be disappointing.

"There appears to be a dichotomy between the real return investors are accepting from South African bonds and the underlying risks these bonds are exposed to," he said.

Government bonds looked attractive in the short term due to lower inflation, possible interest-rate cuts and slightly better economic growth.

But deteriorating fiscal metrics, policy changes and sustained weaker growth posed risks over the next three years, said Maharaj.

SA’s government bond market could see outflows as high as $9.75bn to $14.5bn (R130bn to R193bn) if all three major ratings agencies downgrade the country’s local currency rating to noninvestment grade, forcing SA out of global bond indices.

Prudential’s multi asset unit trusts were overweight local government and corporate bonds, though less so after the downgrade, said unit head Michael Moyle.

He said 10-year government bond yields higher than 9% offered an appealing return.

"At the appropriate prices, we still hold a percentage of South African government bonds in some of our fixed-income portfolios," said Fairtree Capital chief investment officer Bradley Anthony.

Possible interest-rate cuts over the next 12 to 18 months and a lower political risk premium further down the yield curve provided opportunity, Anthony said.